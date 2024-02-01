Sensex (    %)
                        
TVS Motor vehicle sales grow 23% to 339,513 units in January 2024

Sale of two-wheelers registered a growth of 25 per cent with sales increasing from 264,710 units in January 2023 to 329,937 units in January 2024

TVS

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

TVS Motor reported a 23 per cent increase in vehicle sales to to 339,513 units in January.
The company had recorded total sales of 275,115 units in January last year, TVS Motor said in a statement.
Sale of two-wheelers registered a growth of 25 per cent with sales increasing from 264,710 units in January 2023 to 329,937 units in January 2024.
Of this, domestic sales spiked 24 per cent to 268,233 units in the previous month, it said.
In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycle volumes were up 29 per cent to 1,55,611 units from 1,21,042 units in January last year, it said.
The scooter segment registered a growth of 24 per cent with sales increasing from 106,537 units in January 2023 to 132,290 units in January 2024, the company said.
The company said in January, it also witnessed a 34 per cent year-on-year growth in electric vehicle sales at the at 16,276 units.
According to the company, its total exports grew 22 per cent.
Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 28 per cent with sales increasing from 48,239 to 61,704 units in January 2024, TVS Motor said.
Dispatches were partially affected due to constraints in the availability of containers, it added.
Company's three-wheeler sales stood at 9,576 units during the month gone by as against 10,405 units in January 2023, it said.

Topics : TVS Motor TVS Motor sales automobile industry automobile manufacturer bikes Two-wheeler market

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

