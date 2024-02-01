Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

KKR, 2 other entities sell Indus Towers' share worth Rs 3,978 crore

KKR through its arm Silverview Portfolio Investments Pte offloaded shares of telecom infrastructure major Indus Towers on the BSE

Telecom, Towers, Mobile, Trai, IUC

In March 2017, telecom operator Bharti Airtel sold a 10.3 per cent stake in its mobile tower arm Bharti Infratel (now known as Indus Towers) to a consortium of KKR and CPPIB for Rs 6,193.9 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private equity major KKR, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and another entity sold Indus Towers' shares worth Rs 3,978 crore through open market transactions on Thursday.
KKR through its arm Silverview Portfolio Investments Pte offloaded shares of telecom infrastructure major Indus Towers on the BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the bulk deal data, Silverview Portfolio Investments sold 13.08 crore shares of Indus Towers, while CPPIB disposed of more than 5.76 crore shares of the company, amounting to a 4.85 per cent and 2.14 per cent stake, respectively, in Indus Towers.
Patronus Tradetech LLP also offloaded 2.26 lakh shares of telecom infrastructure company, as per the bulk deal data.
The shares were sold within the price range of Rs 210.21-215.28 apiece, taking the transaction size to about Rs 3,977.94 crore.
After the latest transaction, KKR through Silverview Portfolio Investments Pte sold its entire 4.85 per cent equity stake and exited the company, while shareholding of Canadian Pension Fund CPPIB declined from 2.19 per cent to 0.05 per cent stake in Indus Towers.
Meanwhile, Patronus Tradetech LLP picked up nearly 1.50 crore shares at an average price of Rs 212.24.
This took the deal value to Rs 318.14 crore.
On Jan 23, Indus Towers posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,541 crore for the December quarter.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 708 crore in the year-ago period.
Its consolidated revenue grew 6 per cent in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal to Rs 7,199 crore from Rs 6,765 crore a year ago.
The scrip of Indus Towers fell 1.35 per cent to close at Rs 219 apiece on the BSE.
In March 2017, telecom operator Bharti Airtel sold a 10.3 per cent stake in its mobile tower arm Bharti Infratel (now known as Indus Towers) to a consortium of KKR and CPPIB for Rs 6,193.9 crore.

Also Read

Indus Towers signs pact with IOC Phinergy for clean energy systems

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Indus Towers may emit weak signals as Vodafone Idea concerns persist

May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai

Budget wishlist: Telecom infra providers bat for availability of input tax

TVS Motor vehicle sales grow 23% to 339,513 units in January 2024

Tata, Pegatron in talks for iPhone assembly facility in Tamil Nadu: Report

Honda Motorcycle domestic overall sales rise 42% to 419,395 units in Jan

Section of Byju's shareholders calls for EGM, wants Raveendran quit as CEO

Coal India production rises 9.1% to 78.4 million tonnes in January

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : KKR CPPIB Indus Towers Bharti Infratel merger Telecom tower BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon