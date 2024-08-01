Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani's Super app launches digital lending trials with fintechs and NBFCs

Launched in December 2022, 'Adani One' app provides users with a variety of services, such as cab services, flight bookings, shopping at Adani-operated airports, and rewards redemptions

Adani One logo

Adani One logo

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani One, the ‘super app’ developed by the Adani Group, has initiated pilot projects with digital lending firms and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to provide loans through the platform, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
 
Operated under Adani Enterprise Limited’s digital branch, Adani Digital Labs Ltd, the company has established a partnership with KrazyBee Services, the NBFC subsidiary of the fintech company KreditBee, to offer personal loans.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The report quoted sources as saying that Adani One is also in discussions with other NBFCs and fintech companies to expand its credit product offerings.
 
Within this partnership, Adani Digital will function as a lending service provider (LSP), facilitating personal loans ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5 lakh through KrazyBee’s resources. The commission rates will vary based on the specific agreement and the loan amount, the report said.
 
The news report quoted a source as saying, “More partnerships are on the way. As of now, one (KreditBee) has completed the pilots and the personal loan facility will soon reflect on the app.”

Broader strategic vision

The latest development marks an advancement in Adani’s super app strategy, which was previously focused on travel and airport services. The company has also collaborated with ICICI Bank to offer a co-branded credit card, providing benefits on travel and flight bookings.
 
Additionally, the app facilitates bill payments through its integration with the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), which consolidates all utility billers, insurance premium payments, and loan repayments, the report said.
 

More From This Section

Govt extends minimum public shareholding deadline for PSUs till Aug 2026

Indigo faces backlash for cheerful tone on flight disruptions in Delhi rain

Dixon Technologies to open new Chennai facility for top notebook brands

Cognizant Q2 net rises 22% to $566 mn, revises FY24 guidance to $19.5 bn

Byju's ex-director fined $10,000 per day over missing $533 million

This move is noteworthy as another major conglomerate, Tata Group, continues to refine its super app, Neu, despite more than two years since its launch and investments exceeding $2 billion. KreditBee is also a lending partner for Tata Neu, along with Tata Capital, Cashe, Moneyview, and DMI Finance.

App expansion

Launched in December 2022, the Adani One app offers a variety of services, ranging from cab services, flight bookings, shopping at Adani-operated airports, rewards redemptions, a loyalty programme, product sampling, and porter services.
 
The loyalty programme on the Adani One app is similar to Tata Neu, allowing users to earn and redeem reward points for flight bookings, shopping, and other activities.
 
Adani One has strengthened its offerings by acquiring stakes in two travel tech companies over the past two years — Cleartrip, owned by Flipkart, with a 20 per cent stake, and Trainman, a train booking portal backed by Goodwater Capital.

Digital ambitions


Initially targeting users at Adani-run airports, Adani One has started expanding into more consumer businesses, aiming to establish a broader digital ecosystem. It introduced bill payment services last year and launched a co-branded credit card in June 2024, the report said.
 
The company’s annual report reveals that the app achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 750 crore for the financial year ending March 2024, with its user base expanding to 30 million.
 
The annual FY24 report said, “The digital business achieved a significant milestone with the successful validation of its platform’s alpha version (featuring its first theme, Travel) aiming to evolve into a premier super app catering to a wide range of frequent use cases.”
 
The company plans to reach 500 million users by 2030 with its super app, leveraging a range of Adani portfolios and partner services, the report said.

Also Read

Ambuja Cements' Q1 results: Profit at Rs 789.63 cr; revenue at Rs 8,311 cr

Adani Power Q1 results: Net profit down 55% due to higher expenses

JSW Cement enters race to acquire promoter stake in Orient Cement

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on July 31

Adani Energy Solutions QIP over-subscribed thrice, $1 billion raised

Topics : Adani Group Adani Enterprise Ltd BS Web Reports Apps Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon