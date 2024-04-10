WhatsApp now allows DTC bus commuters to book QR tickets on its platform

WhatsApp has announced QR ticketing service for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) commuters across the Delhi-NCR region on its platform. The Meta-owned messaging platform said in a press note that this ticketing system aimed to simplify the transit experience for commuters, enabling them to book and purchase tickets from anywhere, all with the help of the WhatsApp chatbot.

DTC is the first state bus network that has implemented this solution.

Commuters can access this service on WhatsApp by sending 'Hi' to +91 8744073223. Additionally, for riders commuting frequently on the same route, the chatbot will offer a ‘Quick Purchase’ feature. Through the WhatsApp-based ticketing system, a DTC bus commuter can purchase up to a maximum of six tickets using the UPI payment option within the chat window. The WhatsApp chatbot at present only allows users to book single-journey QR tickets.

DTC ticket booking on WhatsApp

Commenting on WhatsApp’s collaboration with the state bus service, Meta’s director of business messaging, Ravi Garg, said: “We are delighted to introduce the DTC chatbot that aims to redefine travel experience and offer streamlined and efficient transit solutions for commuters across the Delhi-NCR region. The introduction of DTC's QR ticketing service through WhatsApp represents a significant stride in enhancing customer experience, offering a more sophisticated and intelligent approach to local travel.”