Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India Cements denies rumours of Rs 500 cr funding talks with BofA, Nomura

News report of funding talks emerged after UltraTech Cement announced its plans to acquire over 70 million shares in India Cements

cement industry

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Cements issued a clarification on Monday, denying reports that the company was in advanced talks with Bank of America (BofA) and Nomura to raise Rs 500 crore through bond issuance. The company said that no such proposals currently exist that would require disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In an exchange filing, India Cements said, “The Company continuously explores and evaluates various options for meeting its funding requirements. However, there are no proposals that would merit any disclosure under the Listing Regulations.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company further emphasised its commitment to regular disclosures as required under Regulation 30 and stated that it was unaware of any unannounced information that could explain recent trading activity.

India Cements' funding talks

Recent news reports had suggested that India Cements was in advanced discussions with BofA and Nomura to raise up to Rs 500 crore, with each institution potentially investing Rs 250 crore. The funds, reportedly to be raised at a coupon rate exceeding 15 per cent, were intended for working capital and capital expenditure.

Sources privy to the matter had indicated that the company had engaged ICICI Bank and EY to facilitate the debt arrangement with lenders, including private credit funds.

Despite these claims, India Cements has categorically denied any ongoing discussions or proposals that would require regulatory disclosure.

More From This Section

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Zomato faces Rs 9.45 crore GST demand from Karnataka tax authorities

Air India

Air India to set up flying institute in Maha to train 180 pilots annually

Photo: REC Limited

REC loan sanctions grow 24% to Rs 1.12 trn in Q1; Rs 40k cr for renewables

fintech

Fintech company Olyv expects FY25 revenue to rise 40% on expanded user base

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric founder

Will have our cells in EVs by early 2025: Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal


UltraTech Cement to acquire 23 per cent stake in India Cements

The news report of funding talks came after Kumar Mangalam Birla-promoted UltraTech Cement’s announcement on Thursday of its plans to acquire over 70 million shares in India Cements. UltraTech’s deal represents a 23 per cent stake in Chennai-based India Cements Ltd (ICL) for Rs 1,889 crore.

The cement sector is seeing intense battle between UltraTech and Adani Group's cement arm, which recently announced a deal to acquire full control of Penna Cements at an enterprise value of Rs 10,422 crore.

Also Read

UltraTech

UltraTech picks up 23% in India Cements as sector battle hots up

India Cements to appeal against CCI order

India Cements soars 10% as UltraTech to buy 23% stake; up 26% in 2 days

markets

F&O Insights: Grasim among 12 stocks with over 20% OI change in last 4 days

BSE, stock market, Stocks

Stocks to watch on May 21: Oil India, India Cements, Signature Global

Q4, Q4 results

India Cements' Q4 results: Loss shrinks to Rs 50.06 cr on improved sales

Topics : India Cements UltraTech Cement Bank of America Nomura fundings BS Web Reports BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon