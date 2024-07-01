Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fintech company Olyv expects FY25 revenue to rise 40% on expanded user base

Olyv claims that the monthly active user base on the platform grew by 80 per cent year-on-year

fintech

Representative Image: Fintech firm Olyv expects its FY25 revenue to grow by 40 per cent to Rs 350 crore mainly on account of increase in user base.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm Olyv expects its FY25 revenue to grow by 40 per cent to Rs 350 crore mainly on account of increase in user base, large ticket loans and expansion of portfolio, a top company official said on Monday.
The company claims to have more than doubled its revenue to around Rs 250 crore in FY24 on a year-on-year basis.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Olyv has shown remarkable growth, with current revenue reaching Rs 250 crore, up from Rs 116 crore last year, reflecting a 76 per cent increase in business volumes. The company projects that its revenue for FY25 will be approximately Rs 350 crore. This growth is expected to be driven by several key factors, such as an exponential user growth, an increase in larger ticket size loans, and the launch of new products," Olyv Co-Founder and CEO, Rohit Garg told PTI.
Olyv claims that the monthly active user base on the platform grew by 80 per cent year-on-year to 26 lakh.
The company partners with RBI-registered non-banking financial companies to facilitate personal loans to self-employed and salaried individuals.
"For the upcoming years, we are bullish on fortifying our digital financial platform-play to partner customers across their financial journeys, unlocking newer customer segments and further strengthening our presence in tier-2 and beyond cities. Our goal is to reach USD 1 billion (about Rs 8,200 crore) in assets under management over the next 3 years," Garg said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumJust how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

Finance world's question to self: Are there too many regulators within?

Credit Card, Debit Card, cards

Now, users can't make credit card repayments on third party apps

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI Governor Das cautions against tech-led disruptions in financial system

CoinDCX

CoinDCX launches Web3 mode on its app enabling access to 50k DeFi tokens

fintech

FinTech sector leads with 30 startups in Future Unicorns worth $11.4 bn

Topics : Fintech fintech companies Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon