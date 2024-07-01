Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

REC loan sanctions grow 24% to Rs 1.12 trn in Q1; Rs 40k cr for renewables

Loan disbursements rose 27.89 per cent to Rs 43,652 crore in the period under review

Photo: REC Limited

Photo: REC Limited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned REC Ltd on Monday said it sanctioned Rs 1,12,747 crore worth of loans during April-June FY25, posting a year-on-year growth of 24.17 per cent.
It had sanctioned Rs 90,797 crore as loan during the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Loan disbursements rose 27.89 per cent to Rs 43,652 crore in the period under review.
During June quarter FY25, Rs 39,655 crore was sanctioned for renewable energy projects, up 58.72 per cent from the year-ago period. Loan disbursements more than doubled to Rs 5,351 crore from Rs 1,534 crore.
REC, under Ministry of Power, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) focusing on power sector financing in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

stock broker, markets

LS poll impact: PSU shares in free fall mode; most stocks hit lower circuit

power demand energy sector electricity

REC board approves raising borrowing limit in foreign currency to $24 bn

Photo: REC Limited

REC plans to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through two bonds on Friday

REC

REC jumps 20% in 2 days post Q4 results announcement; PFC nears record high

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)

REC logs highest annual profit of Rs 14K crore on lower stressed assets

Topics : REC PSUs performance Finance Ministry Power ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon