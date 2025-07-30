Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India Post working to integrate its services on ONDC, GeM platform

India Post working to integrate its services on ONDC, GeM platform

The information was shared with Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar during his review meeting of the Department of Posts

e-commerce

The officers said the postal department has introduced centralised delivery for all categories of mail and parcels by setting up dedicated delivery centres that consolidate the service areas of existing post offices.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Post is working to integrate its services with Open Network for Digital Commerce and Government e-Marketplace -- a move that will enhance accessibility of postal service and enable the department to compete with third party logistics companies, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The information was shared with Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar during his review meeting of the Department of Posts.

"One of the core pillars of this transformation is the integration of India Post's systems with major national digital commerce ecosystems. According to officials, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will enable wallet-based prepaid bookings, centralised order tracking, and automated reconciliation with ONDC's accounting systems," the statement said.

 

The project is part of technology-driven transformation under the IT 2.0 framework of India Post.

Officials during the review meeting informed the minister that more than 86,000 post offices are using the new application and by August 4, 2025, the entire network of about 165,000 post offices will have migrated to the new platform. 

Also Read

India Post launches Digipin

India Post launches Digipin: Here's how to check your new digital address

KYC know your costumer

India Post launches KYC verification for mutual funds at your doorstep

Saving, Save Money

Mahila Samman Savings allows 40% partial withdrawal: Invest before 31 March

India Post

India Post GDS Results 2025 to be out soon at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post

India Post GDS recruitment 2025: Apply for 21,413 posts at official website

During the review, the minister was informed that the upgrades are designed to introduce real-time track and trace capabilities, customised services for bulk customers, electronic proof of delivery, OTP-based authentication, digital payments, and open API integration.

"Through its collaboration with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India Post will provide API-driven automated pricing and centralised dashboards for payment tracking and cash-on-delivery (COD) settlements," the statement said.

Pemmasani in a post on social media platform X said he stressed on strengthening linkages with the public, government departments and e-commerce platforms to build a more robust logistics network during the review meeting.

"For mail operations, emphasis was laid on speedy and efficient delivery through advanced sorting mechanisms," he said.

The officers said the postal department has introduced centralised delivery for all categories of mail and parcels by setting up dedicated delivery centres that consolidate the service areas of existing post offices.

The delivery centres enable the department to offer flexible delivery services, including on Sunday and holidays, as well as morning and evening options.

"A total of 344 delivery centres have been launched nationwide during Phase 1," the statement added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries

Explained: Why the Ambani family is investing in Jio Financial, not RIL

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Axiscades secures ₹600 crore defence orders for indigenous platforms

Savi Soin, president, Qualcomm India

Qualcomm India eyes vehicle-linked smart glasses in under 3 yrs: Presidentpremium

indigo airlines, indigo

Singapore tourism board partners with IndiGo to boost India travel

Vedanta

Vedanta refunded ₹1,030 cr brand fee to unit after ED scrutiny: Viceroy

Topics : India Post GeM e-commerce market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon