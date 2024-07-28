India represents 20% of SAP's global spend management, business network

For global enterprise solutions provider SAP, India now represents 20 per cent of its global intelligent spend management and business network (ISBN) platform. The platform, which was launched during COVID, now boasts a global supplier base of 8 million suppliers.

With 20 per cent of its supplier base coming from India, Ashwani Narang, vice president and head of Spend Management, SAP India, said that with India eyeing to be the manufacturing destination for the world, this is a significant milestone. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Supply chain reconfiguration is underway in the country, driven by government initiatives like Make in India and Digital India, along with subsidies for electronic manufacturing. These measures are significantly boosting momentum in the country. Notably, India’s position in the Logistics Index has also improved,” said Narang.

According to the World Bank’s Logistic Performance Index, India’s ranking moved to 38 in 2023 among 139 countries from the rank of 54 in 2014.

As India targets to be among the top 20 in the Logistics Index by 2030, strengthening its supply chain management will be crucial. Narang cites a recent study which said that over 65 per cent of companies interviewed, including top global organisations, expressed a willingness to increase their spending in India by more than 50 per cent over the next three years compared to current levels.

SAP’s ISBN platform, which comprises its offering from Ariba, sees transactions worth $5.3 trillion. The company claims that a significant portion of businesses engaging in trade with or within India utilise SAP's business network to facilitate their transactions. “SAP has a big role to play in ensuring that we provide the technology to our customers, which is not only backed by facts and figures but also AI-driven to ensure we have a regular effect,” said Narang.

SAP’s ISBN network facilitates real-time collaboration between customers and traders worldwide. This platform enhances business interactions by enabling communication and transactions, fostering efficient supply chain management.

“Globally, supply chain challenges are similar, but the West is more mature in supply management. In India, as a developing economy, we are catching up and facing more complex challenges. We offer global solutions tailored to small companies, helping our customers better manage their suppliers,” added Narang.