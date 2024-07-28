Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India represents 20% of SAP's global spend management, business network

According to the World Bank's Logistic Performance Index, India's ranking moved to 38 in 2023 among 139 countries from the rank of 54 in 2014

For global enterprise solutions provider SAP, India now represents 20 per cent of its global intelligent spend management and business network (ISBN) platform. The platform, which was launched during COVID, today boosts of a global supplier base of 8

Photo: Company website

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For global enterprise solutions provider SAP, India now represents 20 per cent of its global intelligent spend management and business network (ISBN) platform. The platform, which was launched during COVID, now boasts a global supplier base of 8 million suppliers.

With 20 per cent of its supplier base coming from India, Ashwani Narang, vice president and head of Spend Management, SAP India, said that with India eyeing to be the manufacturing destination for the world, this is a significant milestone.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Supply chain reconfiguration is underway in the country, driven by government initiatives like Make in India and Digital India, along with subsidies for electronic manufacturing. These measures are significantly boosting momentum in the country. Notably, India’s position in the Logistics Index has also improved,” said Narang.

According to the World Bank’s Logistic Performance Index, India’s ranking moved to 38 in 2023 among 139 countries from the rank of 54 in 2014.

As India targets to be among the top 20 in the Logistics Index by 2030, strengthening its supply chain management will be crucial. Narang cites a recent study which said that over 65 per cent of companies interviewed, including top global organisations, expressed a willingness to increase their spending in India by more than 50 per cent over the next three years compared to current levels.

SAP’s ISBN platform, which comprises its offering from Ariba, sees transactions worth $5.3 trillion. The company claims that a significant portion of businesses engaging in trade with or within India utilise SAP's business network to facilitate their transactions. “SAP has a big role to play in ensuring that we provide the technology to our customers, which is not only backed by facts and figures but also AI-driven to ensure we have a regular effect,” said Narang.

SAP’s ISBN network facilitates real-time collaboration between customers and traders worldwide. This platform enhances business interactions by enabling communication and transactions, fostering efficient supply chain management.

More From This Section

Organised jewellery mkt expands rapidly, shifting from unorganised sector

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive receives Rs 248.74 cr tax demand notice

Shriram Group gets RBI nod to venture into asset reconstruction biz

UltraTech to buy 32.72% stake in India Cements, deal triggers open offer

DLF-GIC JV firm DCCDL's office rental income rises 11% to Rs 942 cr in Q1


“Globally, supply chain challenges are similar, but the West is more mature in supply management. In India, as a developing economy, we are catching up and facing more complex challenges. We offer global solutions tailored to small companies, helping our customers better manage their suppliers,” added Narang.

Also Read

Want to be market leader in Business AI by 2025: SAP's Manish Prasad

Pine Labs' Setu names former SAP India executive Raisinghani as its CEO

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Rafael Nadal 1st round underway; Manu Bhaker wins Bronze

LIVE: Union Minister Kumaraswamy hospitalised in Bengaluru after nose starts bleeding

J&K admin approves Rs 400 crore rooftop solar project for govt buildings

Topics : SAP Labs India logistics World Bank report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon