Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric shares dip over 4% after Q4 loss widens and revenue fall

Ola Electric shares dip over 4% after Q4 loss widens and revenue fall

Ola Electric on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, while noting that it is targeting profitability in the current fiscal

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric said it is targeting profitability in FY26. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Ola Electric on Friday ended over 4 per cent lower after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The stock dropped 4.26 per cent to settle at Rs 50.97 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 9.71 per cent to Rs 48.07.

At the NSE, shares of the firm ended at Rs 50.85, down 4.48 per cent. During the day, it tumbled 9.72 per cent to Rs 48.06.

Ola Electric on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, while noting that it is targeting profitability in the current fiscal.

 

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 416 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24.

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric share price slumps 10% in trade after Q4 loss widens YoY

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Q4 results: Loss widens to ₹870 crore, revenue declines 59%

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric up 7% as board approves ₹1700-cr fundraise via NCDs and others

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric begins deliveries of Roadster X electric motorcycles

PLI scheme, Production-linked incentive

ACC PLI beneficiary companies seek extension; govt may consider it

The revenue from operations declined to Rs 611 crore compared to Rs 1,598 crore in the year-ago period, Ola Electric said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company reported a net loss of Rs 2,276 crore against Rs 1,584 crore in 2023-24. Its revenue from operations declined to Rs 4,514 crore against Rs 5,010 crore in FY24.

Ola Electric said it is targeting profitability in FY26.

"FY26 will be focused on scaling revenue and operating leverage as the company marches towards sustainable profitability," the company said.

Ola Electric said that its gross margins improved by 38 per cent in FY25 while the first quarter of FY26 saw an improvement of 10 percentage points in gross margins over Q4 FY25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumAir India

Perishables fuel Air India's cargo growth amid cold chain overhaul

Thomas Cook India Group

Thomas Cook teams up with Muthoot Forex for wider payments reach

LTIMindree CEO & MD Debashis Chatterjee

Debashis Chatterjee retires, Venu Lambu named CEO & MD of LTIMindtree

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani commits $15-20 billion annual capex over the next five years

indigo airlines, indigo

Will exit Turkish aircraft lease in three months, IndiGo tells DGCA

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Ola Share share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon