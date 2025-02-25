Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Indian drugmakers to stay competitive despite US tariff plans: Dr Reddy's

Indian drugmakers to stay competitive despite US tariff plans: Dr Reddy's

The industry is still waiting for more clarity on any tariffs before taking any action, Prasad said on the sidelines of the BioAsia conference in the Southern Indian state of Telangana

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

File Image | Dr Reddy's

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian drugmakers are likely to remain competitive in the generics market in the face of US President Donald Trump's plans to levy tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, Dr Reddy's Managing Director GV Prasad said on Tuesday.

Trump has said he could impose duties of 25% or more on pharmaceutical imports and an announcement could be made by next month. The US accounts for nearly a third of India's pharma exports, mainly cheaper versions of popular drugs, with sales jumping 16% to about $9 billion last fiscal year.

The industry is still waiting for more clarity on any tariffs before taking any action, Prasad said on the sidelines of the BioAsia conference in the Southern Indian state of Telangana.

 

"In reality, to shift (the manufacturing of) all these products into the United States is not practical. They don't have that much capacity, and their costs will rise. Even with tariffs, I think Indian and Chinese companies would be competitive."

The tariffs would likely raise the costs for US consumers or middlemen, he said.

India's drug industry has said it hopes bilateral talks will earn them an exception, though Trump has ruled out any such concession so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Wilmar

FMCG major Adani Wilmar changes name to AWL Agri Business Limited

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani announce Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam

Bharti Airtel Tata Play

Airtel, Tata Play plan merger amid DTH struggles, expand service bundles

Premiumbombay house tata

Tata Sons clears Tata Capital rights issue; board to decide size, timing

akzo nobel

AkzoNobel N.V. to acquire Indian arm's powder coatings business

Topics : Pharma industry Pharma sector Dr Reddy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekyccag report on Delhi liquor policy
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon