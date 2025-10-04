Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Indian firm Nav Wireless claims deployment of America's first LiFi internet

Indian firm Nav Wireless claims deployment of America's first LiFi internet

The technology has been installed at the Silicon Harlem office in New York in collaboration with JESCO Venture Labs, Nav Wireless said in a statement

Indian firm Nav Wireless claims deployment of America’s first LiFi internet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat-based Nav Wireless Technologies claimed to have deployed America's first-ever commercial LiFi internet system in New York City.

The technology has been installed at the Silicon Harlem office in New York in collaboration with JESCO Venture Labs, Nav Wireless said in a statement.

"Launching LiFi in New York is not just a milestone for Nav Wireless, it is a proud moment for India. This is a clear signal that made-in-India innovations can redefine the world's digital future by offering faster, safer, and interference-free connectivity," Nav Wireless Technologies CTO and Co-Founder Hardik Soni said in the statement.

Unlike Wi-Fi which relies on radio frequencies, LiFi uses the visible light to transmit data.

 

Nav Wireless claims to be one of the very few global companies with patented LiFi technology.

"Through its US partner, JESCO Venture Labs, Nav Wireless will scale LiFi across America, bringing made-in-India technology to government agencies, defense establishments, hospitals, universities, airports, and financial institutions. The initiative also lays the groundwork for a 6G-ready optical wireless future," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Renault

Renault plans to cut 3,000 jobs under voluntary exit scheme: Report

Chaitanya Jalan

Ramkrishna Forgings eyes rail push with components for bullet trainpremium

Fortis Healthcare

After 7 years, IHH finally gets Sebi go-ahead for Fortis open offer

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Omkara ARC acquires Wind World India's debt with ₹1,225-cr offer

BYD

BYD outsells Tesla for fourth straight quarter despite sales dip

Topics : Internet America

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon