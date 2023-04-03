Indian firms must focus on skilling workforce, flexibility. HR survey



As many as 60 per cent of organisations understand the skills and talent development needs for today, but 50 per cent of them have clarity on what will be available later. HR has to improve companies’ ability to predict skills needed tomorrow and train today’s talent, according to Mercer’s Global Talent Trends 2023 HR Leader Pulse Survey. Human resources (HR) leaders in India must focus on skill development, worker fatigue and flexibility for their companies' growth, said a survey on Monday.



A trend post-pandemic has been observed in respect to supporting flexible workforces (expats, digital nomads among others), with 62 per cent of organisations indicating they support the needs of their mobile workforce. Indian companies must focus on flexibility as employees greatly value working from anywhere, many willingly to forgo a salary raise for that option.



Amid the challenges of inflation, recession and a tight labour market, 45 per cent of Indian companies in India are redesigning work with employee well-being in mind. They give employees realistic workloads, no-meeting days, and a positive work environment. “2023 will be a defining year as an optimistic and ambitious India looks to drive transformation amidst a BANI (brittle, anxiety-inducing, non-linear and incomprehensible) global environment. HR will have to lead the way in readying itself and the business for what lies ahead,” said Shanthi Naresh, partner at Mercer Career India.

Also Read Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey Digital skilling in G20: The future of work and a future-ready workforce House panel moots spl projects to fill 29 mn skill gap in automotive sector Worker Population Ratio continues to grow, up by 5.8% in 4 years: Centre Whole premise of the Budget is around skilling: Atul Kumar Tiwari Shortage of electronic parts may affect production in FY24: Maruti Suzuki Reliance Capital second auction starts Tuesday amid Torrent litigation Corporate India recognises need for flexibility, skilled workforce: Study Mahindra records 21% rise in total sales to 66,091 units in March SAIL produces record 18.28 MT crude steel; 19.40 MT hot metal in FY23



About 124 HR leaders participated in the survey, representing approximately 800,000 employees in technology, automobile, manufacturing, professional and financial services sectors. According to the survey, 93 per cent of respondents said they have policies for employee attraction, retention and engagement in 2023. Most companies said they provide support for employees’ mental health and 21 per cent of them said they invest in health and risk protection programmes.