Indian Overseas Bank bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for 2nd consecutive time

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has secured the Rajbhasha Kirti Pratham Puraskar first prize for the second consecutive year in the Official Language Implementation category for 2023-24 by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The recognition underscores the commitment of the city-headquartered bank in promoting the use of Hindi language and enhancing the implementation of official language policies across its operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award to the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava in New Delhi at a function to mark the Hindi Day Celebrations and the Diamond Jubilee of Official Languages, a press release from the Bank said.