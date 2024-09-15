Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Indian Overseas Bank bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for 2nd consecutive time

Indian Overseas Bank bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for 2nd consecutive time

Indian Overseas Bank currently has 3,264 branches, 3,500 ATM network and 7,251 business correspondents. It also offers its service in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Sri Lanka

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

The Ministry of Home Affairs introduced the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar award scheme to encourage the implementation of the official language policy among ministries, departments, public sector undertakings, nationalised banks, among others.

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has secured the Rajbhasha Kirti Pratham Puraskar first prize for the second consecutive year in the Official Language Implementation category for 2023-24 by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The recognition underscores the commitment of the city-headquartered bank in promoting the use of Hindi language and enhancing the implementation of official language policies across its operations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award to the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava in New Delhi at a function to mark the Hindi Day Celebrations and the Diamond Jubilee of Official Languages, a press release from the Bank said.
 
Indian Overseas Bank currently has 3,264 branches, 3,500 ATM network and 7,251 business correspondents. It also offers its service in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Sri Lanka.
The Ministry of Home Affairs introduced the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar award scheme to encourage the implementation of the official language policy among ministries, departments, public sector undertakings, nationalised banks, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

IOB invites EoIs for Rs 1,067 crore bad loans through open offer

savings account

11 public banks charge Rs 2,331 cr for non-maintenance of minimum balance

PNB, Punjab National Bank

Nifty PSU Bank index surges 3%; PNB soars 7% on strong Q1 results

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 26.6% to Rs 633 crore

NARCL

NARCL offers Rs 360 crore to acquire Delhi-based Agson Global's bad debt

Topics : Indian Overseas Bank Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon