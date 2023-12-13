Sensex (0.05%)
IndiGo occupies sixth position in global mcap, surpassing United Airlines

On Wednesday, shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of low-cost carrier IndiGo, ended 1.73 per cent higher at Rs 2,982.50 on BSE

Representative Image

Sameer MulgaonkarAjinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
IndiGo has ascended to the sixth position in global market capitalisation (mcap), surpassing the US-based United Airlines, as the Indian airline reached a market cap of $13.80 billion on Wednesday.

The market value of United Airlines is currently pegged at $13.48 billion. Delta Air Lines, another US-based carrier, tops the global mcap charts with a market value of $26.54 billion.
On Wednesday, shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of low-cost carrier IndiGo, ended 1.73 per cent higher at Rs 2,982.50 on BSE.

In June this year, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of low-cost carrier IndiGo, became India’s first aviation company to surpass a market capitalisation (mcap) of $11.5 billion, occupying the tenth rank on the global mcap table.

Topics : IndiGo Airlines airlines civil aviation sector United Airlines market capitalisation

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

