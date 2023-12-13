Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Patel Family acquires 1% stake in GMM Pfaudler for Rs 1,700 per share

Following the acquisition, the Patel Family's shareholding stands at 25.18% and they remain the largest shareholder of the company

GMM Pfaudler

GMM Pfaudler | Photo: official website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Patel Family -- the promoter of GMM Pfaudler -- has completed the acquisition of one per cent stake in the engineering firm.
Following the acquisition, the Patel Family's shareholding stands at 25.18 per cent and they remain the largest shareholder of the company.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Patel Family (through Millars Machinery Company Pvt Ltd) has completed acquisition of 1 per cent equity stake in GMM Pfaudler Ltd from Pfaudler Inc (ultimately held by DBAG Fund VI, a private equity fund advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG) by way of an off-market inter-se transfer between promoters at Rs 1,700 per share," GMM Pfaudler Ltd said in a statement.
A total of 75 per cent of the consideration is being paid upfront, while the rest will be paid on or before March 15, 2024, it said.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd delivers corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services worldwide.
GMM Pfaudler has 19 manufacturing locations with sales and service network and employs more than 1,800 people across four continents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GMM Pfaudler tanks 11%, hits 52-week low after huge block deal

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 15: Infosys, Airtel, BoM, GMM Pfaudler, Sequent

Sonelal Patel birth anniversary: Shah, Yadav to attend separate events

National Unity Day 2023: Top 10 Inspirational quotes by Sardar Patel

Had Patel been entrusted with J&K merger, there'd be no Art 370: Rajnath

Private equity firm Bain Capital sells $448 million stake in Axis Bank

Cloud-lending startup Lentra launches 3 AI products for financial sector

Disney, Reliance plan London meeting for India media merger talks: Report

Half a century on, Emami group to identify new sectors for growth

SBI to sign Rs 630 crore LoC with Germany's KfW for solar projects

Topics : GMM Pfaudler

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon