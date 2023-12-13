Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Private equity firm Bain Capital sells $448 million stake in Axis Bank

Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, UBS and Morgan Stanley were among the buyers of Axis Bank shares on Wednesday as Bain sold its stake, exchange data showed

Axis Bank

The extent of Bain's total stakeholding in India's third-largest private lender was not immediately clear.

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private equity firm Bain Capital has sold a stake worth $448 million in Indian private lender Axis Bank in a block trade on Wednesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Bain affiliates BC Asia Investments VII, BC Asia Investments III and Integral Investments South Asia IV were offering 33.4 million shares, or a 1.1% stake in Axis Bank, at 1,119.70 rupees per share, the term sheet showed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The extent of Bain's total stakeholding in India's third-largest private lender was not immediately clear.
Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, UBS and Morgan Stanley were among the buyers of Axis Bank shares on Wednesday as Bain sold its stake, exchange data showed.
The selling price was at a 1% discount to the bank's closing price on Tuesday.
Bain, which bought a stake in Axis Bank worth 68.54 billion rupees in November 2017, has sold several tranches of shares in the lender through block deals recently. It sold a 0.7% stake in June this year after offloading some stake in November 2022.
Shares of Axis Bank have more than doubled since Bain first bought a stake in 2017, outperforming the Nifty Bank index over that period.
Axis Bank settled 1.4% lower on Wednesday. Its shares have risen 19.5% this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vanguard to Goldman Sachs, global firms rush to buy Alipay's Zomato stakes

Axis Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 10% at Rs 5,864 crore, NII up 19%

Bain Capital in talks to buy Indian ice cream maker Vadilal: Report

Bain Capital sells 0.7% stake in Axis Bank via open market transactions

US PE firm Bain Capital plans to sell $267 mn stake in Axis Bank: Report

Cloud-lending startup Lentra launches 3 AI products for financial sector

Disney, Reliance plan London meeting for India media merger talks: Report

Half a century on, Emami group to identify new sectors for growth

SBI to sign Rs 630 crore LoC with Germany's KfW for solar projects

Moody's affirms Reliance Industries' Baa2 ratings, outlook stable

Topics : Bain capital Axis Bank stock markets

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon