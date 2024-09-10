IndiGo pays reduced Rs 70 lakh fine to BCAS over Mumbai airport incident

After the incident came to light, BCAS had issued a show cause notice and later imposed a penalty of Rs 1.2 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock

IndiGo has paid the reduced penalty of Rs 70 lakh imposed by regulator BCAS on the airline in connection with the incident of passengers having food on the Mumbai airport tarmac in January this year. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 crore on the airline on January 18 for the incident that happened on January 14. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a filing to the BSE on Tuesday, IndiGo said that pursuant to an appeal, BCAS reduced the penalty to Rs 70 lakh through an order dated August 12.

"There is a delay in submission of the disclosure within prescribed timelines since the company was in the process of reviewing the legal remedies available against the order. Post review, the Company has paid the revised/reduced penalty amount to BCAS on September 10, 2024," the filing said.

Many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on January 14. The flight was diverted due to fog issues at the Delhi airport.

