Business Standard
IndiGo says it follows fair process of succession readiness amid some exits

The carrier's Senior Vice President Engineering S C Gupta and Senior Vice President Inflight Services Suman Chopra will be leaving from their current positions

Against this backdrop, IndiGo said retirement or superannuation is a natural process in any organisation, and that at senior levels, these are also personal decisions. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Monday said it follows a fair process of succession readiness amid some senior executives set to leave from their current roles.
The carrier's Senior Vice President Engineering S C Gupta and Senior Vice President Inflight Services Suman Chopra will be leaving from their current positions. They have been with IndiGo since 2006 when it started operations, according to executives.
Against this backdrop, IndiGo said retirement or superannuation is a natural process in any organisation, and that at senior levels, these are also personal decisions.
"At IndiGo, we follow a fair process of succession readiness. Internal succession also provides opportunities for growth for individuals and the organisation. IndiGo works towards its next phase and its goal to double in size by the end of the decade," it said in a statement.
IndiGo operates around 2,000 flights daily.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

