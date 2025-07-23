Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo Ahmedabad-Diu flight aborts take-off after technical snag detected

IndiGo issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said that every effort was being made to reduce the disruption. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu was forced to abort its take-off on Wednesday after a technical issue was identified just before departure. The flight, numbered 6E7966, was carrying 60 passengers at the time, according to a report by Mint.
 
In a statement, IndiGo said the pilots noticed a technical indication during the routine checks carried out before take-off. They immediately informed the relevant authorities and decided not to proceed with the flight. The aircraft was safely returned to the bay for further inspection.
 
Take-off halted as a safety measure
 
Reports suggest the plane had only just started its take-off run when the issue was spotted. The crew followed emergency protocols and quickly stopped the aircraft from continuing. IndiGo confirmed that the step was taken as a “precautionary measure following standard operating procedures.” 
 

IndiGo issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said that every effort was being made to reduce the disruption.
 
“We are offering refreshments, accommodation in the next available flight, or a full refund against cancellation, as per their preference,” the airline said.
 
The airline also emphasised that the safety of passengers and crew members remains its main concern.
 
The incident follows a similar case on Monday when an IndiGo flight from Goa to Indore experienced a technical issue shortly before landing. The plane landed safely, and the airline stated that it would undergo a detailed technical inspection before being cleared for further flights.

Topics : IndiGo Airlines IndiGo aviation safety BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

