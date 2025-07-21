Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Technical snag detected on IndiGo Tirupati-Hyderabad flight, lands safely

Technical snag detected on IndiGo Tirupati-Hyderabad flight, lands safely

IndiGo flight 6E 6591, departed from Tirupati Airport but began circling the area for nearly 40 minutes after a technical snag was detected

The flight was eventually cancelled, as it was the last scheduled service to Hyderabad for the day and several passengers were seen arguing with airline staff (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

A minor technical snag was detected on IndiGo flight 6E 6591 operating from Tirupati to Hyderabad on July 20, 2025. As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to turn back and landed safely in Tirupati. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations.

IndiGo Spokesperson said, "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and hotel accommodation. All affected customers have been re-accommodated on the next available flights or given a full refund against cancellation, as per their preference. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority."

 

The IndiGo flight 6E 6591, departed from Tirupati Airport but began circling the area for nearly 40 minutes after a technical snag was detected. As a precaution, the flight crew decided to return to Tirupati.

The flight was eventually cancelled, as it was the last scheduled service to Hyderabad for the day and several passengers were seen arguing with airline staff regarding rescheduling and alternative arrangements.

IndiGo has arranged a replacement flight for the affected passengers, which is scheduled to depart today morning. As of now, the airline has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

