close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

IndiGo to launch third Mangaluru-Hyderabad daily flight from October 19

In its official statement, the low-cost carrier IndiGo is augmenting its flight schedule from Mangaluru International Airport to Hyderabad starting October 19

indigo, flights, aircraft, aviation

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Flight connectivity between Mangaluru and Hyderabad received a boost with the IndiGo introducing its third daily flight between the two cities from October 19.
In its official statement, the low-cost carrier IndiGo is augmenting its flight schedule from Mangaluru International Airport to Hyderabad starting October 19.
"The airline will operate a third daily flight with an ATR aircraft, to Hyderabad in the form of flight 6E7536," it said.
The flight will arrive at Mangaluru at 2.15 pm and depart for Hyderabad at 2.35 pm.
"This is in addition to existing daily ATR flight 6E 7549 which arrived at Mangaluru International Airport at 7.40 am and departed for Hyderabad 20 minutes later and the late-night flight - 6E 7103 which arrived at 10.15 pm and departed at 10.35 pm. This augmentation will be up to October 28, which marks the end of the current summer schedule," the statement said.
IndiGo currently deploys Airbus on all the major routes it operates to and from Mangaluru, preferring the 78-seater ATR aircraft on the Chennai and Hyderabad routes.
IndiGo currently also serves Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune directly and Kolkata and Patna (via Bengaluru) and Ranchi (via Pune) domestically and Dubai on the international sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter

GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts

Aster DM Healthcare's India unit draws suitors valuing business at $1.5 bn

Exxon to buy Pioneer Natural in $60 bn deal with energy prices surging

Specialist staffing firm Xpheno opens recruitment centre in Hyderabad

Religare asks police to probe allegations linked to previous leadership

Bharti to acquire JV partner AXA's 49% stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance

Topics : IndiGo Hyderabad Aviation industry

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon