close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Religare asks police to probe allegations linked to previous leadership

Religare provides loans to small and mid-sized businesses and also has health insurance and broking services units

Religare

After new management conducted internal probes starting 2018, Religare filed various complaints to investigate alleged wrongdoings and recover funds

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian financial services company Religare Enterprises has asked police to start a fresh investigation related to alleged siphoning of funds and certain business dealings done under its previous leadership, a company letter shows.
The news comes just weeks after India's billionaire Burman family, which founded consumer goods conglomerate Dabur, announced plans in September to raise its stake to take control of Religare by investing $255 million.
Religare's former owners, brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, resigned from the board in 2018 and are among those who have faced many investigations for alleged siphoning of 45 billion rupees ($541 million) from Religare. The brothers, who deny wrongdoing, are currently on bail after being jailed earlier.
After new management conducted internal probes starting 2018, Religare filed various complaints to investigate alleged wrongdoings and recover funds.
In an Oct. 6 letter to Delhi police, Religare called for a "fair & proper investigation" into past financial dealings and said some of the complaints it filed during 2019-2023 had not been looked into.
"Any unlawful loss caused to its (Religare) subsidiaries affects REL's public shareholders," its Vice President Legal, Manpreet Singh Suri, wrote in the letter, which has not been made public but has been reviewed by Reuters.
Asked about the letter, Religare said in a statement its management "will continue pursuing all the legal actions rigorously".
A representative of the Burman family, Mohit Burman, said "we would like to see the company (Religare) use all legal remedies to recover any funds that are due."
The Delhi police and the Singh brothers did not immediately respond to Reuters queries.
Religare provides loans to small and mid-sized businesses and also has health insurance and broking services units.
A takeover by the Burmans would pit the billionaire family against other prominent names in the same business, including tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services.

Also Read

Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

World MSME Day 2023: Date, Theme, Celebration, Essential Facts about MSME

IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC

Sebi issues demand notices to 11 entities in Religare Enterprises case

Bharti to acquire JV partner AXA's 49% stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance

Bajaj Finance's equity raising to boost already solid capital base: S&P

Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with IDBI to provide dealer financing solutions

Govt wants Saudi Aramco to develop strategic petroleum reserve: Report

China's CLSA ups India exposure on supportive macroeconomic outlook

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Religare Enterprises Health Insurance broking loans in banks MSME lending

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon