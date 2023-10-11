close
Specialist staffing firm Xpheno opens recruitment centre in Hyderabad

The Bengaluru-based firm highlighted that Telangana boasts an accessible white-collar talent pool of 3.72 million people

recruitment

Representative Picture

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Specialist staffing company Xpheno announced on Wednesday the inauguration of a recruitment delivery centre in Hyderabad. This centre will cater to its specialist staffing and executive search businesses, focusing on the burgeoning global capability centres and the expansive talent hub in Telangana.

The Bengaluru-based firm highlighted that Telangana boasts an accessible white-collar talent pool of 3.72 million people. Professionals with a minimum of one year's work experience constitute half of this pool, accounting for 1.84 million individuals. This data emerged from the 'Telangana Talent Research Report', the inaugural edition of Xpheno’s yearly analysis of Indian states' talent landscapes.

The report identified only seven Indian states as Talent Positive, or those with a Positive Talent Balance (PTB). Telangana secured the third spot in this regard, joining the ranks of Karnataka and Haryana. Conversely, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Delhi (UT) were categorised as talent negative states, presenting a negative talent balance (NTB) ranging between -10,000 and -18,000.

Satish Manne, Partner & Head of Operations at Xpheno Hyderabad, expressed, "Our aspiration is to bolster Telangana's position as a premier hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) aiming to cater to top-tier international corporations. Our efforts are geared towards promoting Telangana as the prime choice for GCC expansions by MNCs and fostering growth opportunities in the region."

Xpheno provides an array of resources such as technology infrastructure, research, talent sourcing, and comprehensive recruitment solutions to global brands, Indian conglomerates, and VC-funded startups for their Contract2Hire ventures.

Kamal Karanth, Co-founder of Xpheno, commented, "MNCs establishing tech centres in India evaluate the Skill_Speed_Scale_Price dynamics of Indian cities. Hyderabad excels in all these aspects, which influenced our decision to inaugurate a 150-seater Recruitment Delivery Centre here."

Over the past six years, Xpheno has onboarded over 12,000 engineers and catered to more than 30 greenfield MNCs. In Hyderabad, the company has unveiled a range of services encompassing specialist talent sourcing, leadership hiring, talent deployment, and management. Additionally, they will offer on-demand services associated with subject matter expertise and talent engagement, including programmes focused on cultural and value alignment for companies entering India.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Department of IT&EC, Department of Industries and Commerce), Telangana government, remarked, "Prominent global corporations, unicorns, and startups are progressively selecting Hyderabad for their expansion plans. Xpheno’s new centre here will significantly bolster the city's staffing framework, which is fundamental to any industry. The insights from the T+ve Telangana report underline the city's immense potential."

Topics : Recruitment Hyderabad jobs

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

