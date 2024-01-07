Indira IVF sets sights on expansion, targets Nepal for 1st overseas centre

Infertility treatment centre chain Indira IVF is setting its sights on global expansion, starting with Nepal. The company, which currently boasts over 120 centres in India, plans to add 200-250 centres in the next two years, both organically and through partnerships. This expansion is driven by a combination of factors, including the growing demand for IVF treatment in underserved markets and foreign customers coming in.

Indira IVF has identified Nepal as its initial international venture, acknowledging the rising demand for infertility treatments in the country. The company has previously treated numerous couples from Nepal who sought treatment in India. The fertility rate in Nepal has declined to 1.799 births per woman in 2023.

Speaking on the expansion plans, Kshitiz Murdia – CEO and Co-Founder of Indira IVF – stated, “Nepal is just the first step in Indira IVF's international journey. The company has plans to expand to Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa in a phased manner. This expansion will be tailored to each market, with prices varying depending on local costs. For example, setting up a centre in India costs around Rs 5 crore; the centres set in Nepal are expected to be 23-25 per cent (approximately Rs 6.25 crore) more expensive than those in India due to higher procurement costs.”

The expansion strategy focuses on addressing under-penetrated markets with an unmet need for fertility treatments. Countries like Bangladesh and various regions in Africa have been earmarked for the next phases of growth, with Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, being explored for potential partnerships.

In India, Indira IVF continues targeting 10 to 15 new centres in the next two years. The existing 120 centres are strategically distributed, with approximately 50 per cent situated in Tier-II and Tier-III towns. The company has recently introduced a partnership model, collaborating with existing IVF centres to enhance clinical protocols, quality outcomes, and overall success. This initiative aims to establish 200 to 250 centres through partnerships within the next two years.