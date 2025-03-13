Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indus Appstore to come pre-installed in all new Xiaomi smartphones in India

Indus Appstore to come pre-installed in all new Xiaomi smartphones in India

This multi-year alliance with Xiaomi India fosters a localised digital ecosystem tailored for Indian consumers

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore announced on Thursday that it will now come preinstalled on all new Xiaomi smartphones in India. With this collaboration, Xiaomi is replacing its app store, GetApps, from its devices. This multi-year alliance aims to foster a localised digital ecosystem tailored for Indian consumers.
 
Priya M Narasimhan, chief business officer, Indus Appstore, said, “Our partnership with Xiaomi India marks a significant milestone towards our goal of building a horizontal app store for Indian mobile users and developers.”
 
She added that by combining Xiaomi India's reach with Indus’ localised app discovery platform, they are creating opportunities for developers while delivering a seamless, culturally relevant experience to users. “This partnership is just the beginning of our vision to transform how India discovers and experiences mobile apps,” she said.
 
 
Sudhin Mathur, chief operating officer, Xiaomi India, said, “As India’s digital ecosystem continues to grow, the demand for a locally driven app marketplace has never been more critical. At Xiaomi India, we have always championed ‘Make for India’ innovations, and this partnership with Indus Appstore is a strategic step in that direction.”
 
Mathur added that by integrating Indus Appstore with Xiaomi’s ecosystem, the company aims to offer users a seamless and enriched app discovery experience while supporting Indian developers in reaching a wider audience.

The latest version of Indus Appstore offers several key features, including:
 
Multilingual app discovery: Users can discover apps in 12 Indian languages, making it easier for vernacular language speakers to find their preferred apps.
 
Voice-enabled search and a video-first experience for enhanced navigation.
 
Access to over five lakh mobile apps and games across 45 categories, ensuring a diverse selection for all user needs.
 
The tie-up with Xiaomi is a significant step for Indus Appstore, as Xiaomi holds a strong presence in India’s smartphone market.

Topics : Xiaomi PhonePe smartphones

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

