Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / PhonePe clocks record 8.1 bn UPI transactions in January, shows NPCI data

PhonePe clocks record 8.1 bn UPI transactions in January, shows NPCI data

PhonePe continued to dominate the UPI ecosystem, commanding a 47.67 per cent market share, with Google Pay and Paytm holding 36.38 per cent and 6.78 per cent, respectively

PhonePe

Photo: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm PhonePe processed a record 8.1 billion transactions on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), followed by Google Pay’s 6.18 billion and Paytm’s 1.15 billion in January, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows.
 
PhonePe continued to dominate the UPI ecosystem, commanding a 47.67 per cent market share, with Google Pay and Paytm holding 36.38 per cent and 6.78 per cent, respectively.
 
WhatsApp regained its position among the top ten UPI volume processors after slipping to 11th place in November 2024. The social messaging app's third-party UPI service more than doubled its total transaction volume, processing 61 million transactions in January 2025, up from 26.08 million in the same month the previous year.
 
 
In December 2024, the NPCI lifted the UPI user onboarding limit for WhatsApp Pay, the UPI platform of the messaging giant. The payments body had earlier placed a limit on the number of users that could be onboarded on WhatsApp Pay. The limit was set at 100 million users prior to the removal of onboarding restrictions.
 
UPI transactions saw a marginal 1.6 per cent month-on-month increase in volume to 16.99 billion in January, up from 16.73 billion in December 2024. This marked a new record in terms of volume since the digital system became operational in April 2016.
   

More From This Section

Zepto

Zepto Cafe hits 75,000 daily orders, marking a 50% month-on-month surge

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

SaaS unicorn Perfios acquires financial crime management company Clari5

Byju's

Decide on BCCI-Byju's settlement in a week, NCLAT directs tribunal

dollars

Cognida.ai raises $15 million to transform enterprise AI adoption

TrueFoundry founders

TrueFoundry secures $19 million to transform AI deployment at scale

Topics : PhonePe UPI transactions UPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon