Home / Companies / News / Ladhani Group to invest Rs 3K cr on hotel biz to triple room keys to 1,500

Ladhani Group to invest Rs 3K cr on hotel biz to triple room keys to 1,500

The group, which signed agreements with the Taj group for its two upcoming properties at Haridwar and Ayodhya, is also in discussion with other international chains

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Ladhani Group is planning to invest around Rs 3,000 crore in its hospitality business and triple its room keys to 1,500 over the next three to five years as part of its expansion plans, a top company official has said.

The group, which signed agreements with the Taj group for its two upcoming properties at Haridwar and Ayodhya, is also in discussion with other international chains.

"So, if everything goes on time, in the next three years, we will add another 1,000 rooms. From the present 500, we will have 1,500 rooms," its executive director Paritosh Ladhani told PTI.

Over the investment, Ladhani said, "The overall investments for 1,000 keys would be around Rs 3,000 crore".

 

Earlier this month, East India Hotels Limited (EIH), which operates the Oberoi group of hotels, announced two new resorts in Rishikesh in partnership with the Ladhani Group.

"We have great plans for hospitality. Apart from Taj, we have just tied up with Oberoi and I am in touch with a few large international chains, specifically Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons for Agra," said Paritosh Ladhani, who is also Joint Managing Director of the Group's flagship firm SLMG Beverages.

Ladhani said that he is "bullish" on the hospitality business of the group.

The group has signed for two more hotel properties coming up in Lucknow.

"We are coming up with a Taj in Haridwar, coming up with a Taj in Ayodhya. We have two Taj signed up in Lucknow," he said, adding that "we are also planning to expand our partnership with Taj and Oberoi brands in other cities".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : hotel business Hospitality industry hospitality

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

