Crisis-hit Paytm woos merchants with health plan at Rs 35 a month

Paytm's health care plan offers merchant partners benefits such as unlimited doctor 'teleconsultation' and in-person doctor visits

Paytm

The plan also offers income protection cover in case of accidental injuries and natural calamities. (Image: Bloomberg)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

One97 Communications, the owner of fintech company Paytm, on Wednesday rolled out an “exclusive health and income protection plan” starting at Rs 35 monthly for its merchant partners.

Paytm Health Saathi can be availed of on the ‘Paytm for Business’ app, the company said in a filing. In a bid to strengthen its merchant ecosystem, the company is offering health care benefits such as consultations with doctors over telephone and in-person doctor visits (OPD) within partner networks.
The plan also offers income protection cover in case of accidental injuries and natural calamities through partners, the statement read.

Details of Paytm’s healthcare plan for merchants:

1) Paytm's healthplan starts at Rs 35 per month on a subscription basis, in which the doctor teleconsultation service will be powered by MediBuddy. The merchant partners can avail additional benefits such as discounts at leading pharmacies and on diagnostic tests.

2) Paytm said that the claim process for the services can be completed within the mobile application in a bid to ensure easy access for the partners.

3) According to the company, the pilot phase of the plan launched in May, has seen 3,000 merchant partners onboard. Subsequently, it decided to roll out the plan to all of its merchant partners.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

