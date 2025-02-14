Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys mass layoffs: Centre orders Karnataka to take 'urgent action'

Infosys mass layoffs: Centre orders Karnataka to take 'urgent action'

IT workers' labour body NITES filed an official complaint with the labour ministry after Infosys laid off more than 350 trainees at its Mysuru campus

Infosys

Infosys(Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has directed Karnataka’s state labour department to take urgent action regarding Infosys’s termination of employees at its Mysuru campus, following complaints from an IT employees’ association. In a letter from the office of the chief labour commissioner, as viewed by the Times of India, the central ministry instructed state officials to investigate the matter and report back to both the association and the Labour Ministry.
 
The intervention comes after the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a registered IT workers’ body, lodged a formal complaint, labelling the terminations as “illegal, unethical, and in violation of labour laws.”
 
 

Infosys defends terminations, NITES disputes claims

Infosys claims that fewer than 350 employees resigned through “mutual separation”, stating that they had failed three attempts at an internal assessment following foundational training. However, NITES disputes this figure, arguing that the actual number of affected employees is closer to 700.
 
“All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," the company said in a statement last week.
 

Infosys under fire for ousting trainees

The dispute gained attention after reports emerged that trainees were given only three hours to resign, with instructions to vacate the Mysuru campus by 6 pm on February 7. Many of these employees, hired as system engineers with monthly salaries below Rs 17,000, were left stranded without accommodation.

Also Read

Infosys

Trainees in tears as Infosys mass firings leave their careers in limbo

Infosys

Infosys lays off about 350 Mysore campus recruits; employees upset

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Nifty Pharma index slips 3%; Natco, Glenmark, Lupin, Laurus down up to 10%

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels dips 3% after BAT unveils plans to divest its stake in company

Ranveer Allahbadia

LIVE: Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC against FIRs lodged over India's Got Latent comments

 
Many trainees also claimed that the test syllabus and criteria were later changed, making it harder to pass, according to a report by The Economic Times. NITES in response condemned the move as “shocking and unethical”.
 
“It has come to our attention, through numerous complaints, that Infosys Ltd. has resorted to forcibly terminating recently onboarded recruits, who had already suffered a two-year delay in their joining after being issued offer letters,” NITES said in its complaint.
 

Labour ministry steps in 

NITES has demanded an immediate investigation, along with the reinstatement of terminated employees with compensation. The association warned that Infosys’s actions could “set a dangerous precedent for the IT industry”, potentially encouraging other companies to adopt similar cost-cutting measures under the guise of performance assessments.
 
Infosys’s decision to fire the Mysuru trainees has drawn scrutiny from employee unions and industry analysts. Some accuse the company of using internal assessments as a cost-cutting strategy.
 

More From This Section

Future of Clean Energy

India-linked firms partner to resolve South Africa's water, energy crisis

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Group in talks with credit funds for record $3.3 bn pvt debt deal

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Pay Rs 6,091 cr guarantee or Rs 5,493 cr cash by Mar 10: DoT to Voda Idea

PremiumBrian Moran, Chief Sustainability Officer, Boeing

Boeing calls for policy mix to boost sustainable fuel production

Religare

Saluja ceases to be Religare director; Tripathi named chairperson

Topics : Infosys layoffs Infosys Labour Ministry Karnataka BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold ShareHexaware Technologies IPO
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon