Infosys signs multi-year digital partnership with Denmark-based STARK Group

IT major Infosys has signed a strategic multi-year collaboration with STARK Group, Europe's largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to power its digital transformation journey by leveraging Topaz, Infosys' artificial intelligence (AI) offering.

The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys and STARK Group will establish a "state-of-the-art" data centre in Denmark, which will serve as the foundation to drive technological advancements and provide seamless services to STARK Group's offices across Europe.

Infosys said it will adopt an "AI-first" approach powered by Topaz, to help STARK Group with AI-driven operational efficiencies and service quality. Infosys will further aim to enable STARK Group to improve cost and operational efficiency and help them scale across multiple geographies.

"We at STARK Group are excited to announce our collaboration with Infosys as we embark on a transformation journey to deliver state-of-the-art and future-fit IT services to our colleagues in the Nordics, Austria, Germany, and the UK. With Infosys' expertise, we look forward to enhancing the quality of our offerings and kickstarting many new innovations," said Pernille Geneser, group chief information officer, STARK Group.

Recently, Infosys announced a $454 million strategic collaboration with Danske Bank to power the bank's digital transformation, which further enhanced Infosys' localisation strategy in the Nordics. Earlier, Infosys had acquired BASE Life Science in Denmark and Fluido in Finland. This relationship with STARK Group further signifies Infosys' increasing prominence in the Nordics region.

"Leveraging our cutting-edge technologies, including Infosys Topaz and our cloud-enabled platform LEAP, we are confident that this collaboration will bring unparalleled value and innovation to STARK Group. This collaboration further strengthens Infosys' prominence in the Nordics region," said Karmesh Vaswani, global head of Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys.