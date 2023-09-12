Confirmation

Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals to set up 100 eye care centres

Eye care major Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it would invest Rs 400 crore to set up 100 eye care centers in Tamil Nadu

eye drops

Photo: Unsplash.com

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Eye care major Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it would invest Rs 400 crore to set up 100 eye care centers in Tamil Nadu.
Under the proposed investment plan, Maxivision Super Speciality on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu Government in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here.
Accordingly, the eye care provider would set up the eye care centres in tier II and III cities that would generate 2,000 jobs in the state.
Maxivision Super Speciality has set up super speciality eye hospitals in Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
According to the website of the eye care provider, Maxivision Eye Hospital was set up in 1996 by ophthalmologist Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy. He later joined hands with Trivitron HealthCare Group founder-chairman G S K Velu.
Currently, Velu is the Chairman of Maxivision, while Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy heads the clinical leadership as founder and mentor.

Commenting on the development, Minister for industries T R B Rajaa. who was at the MoU signing ceremony. said, "investments in the healthcare sector in Tamil Nadu not only create jobs and economic activity, but also enable access to quality healthcare for our people."

"In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, I was happy to be a part of the signing of MoU between Tamil Nadu government and Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals for the setting up of 100 eye treatment centres in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in the state, at a cost of Rs 400 crore and creating employment for 2,000 people." he said.
"Thank you GSK Velu and Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals for contributing to the growth of the healthcare sector in the state, and for improving the quality of life of our people," he added.
"We are working on more inputs received via the Pharma and MedTech Round Table held with the Ministry of Industries and industry stakeholders in Chennai a few days back," he added.
The signing of a memorandum of understanding comes in the backdrop of the DMK government planning to hold its maiden Global Investors Meet in January 2024 in the state capital.
Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Industries department secretary V Arun Roy and senior officials were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

