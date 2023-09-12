Confirmation

IndiaRF invests Rs 525 crore in Ivy Health and Life Sciences Private Ltd

Financial advisors for this transaction included O3 Capital, representing IndiaRF, and Unaprime Investment Advisors, advising Ivy

Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Investment platform India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), jointly promoted by Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital, on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 525 crore in Ivy Health and Life Sciences Private Limited (Ivy). Following this investment, IndiaRF assumes majority ownership of Ivy.

As part of this deal, IndiaRF will acquire Ivy's National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)-certified facilities located in Mohali, Amritsar, Khanna, Hoshiarpur, and Nawanshahr. The agreement also includes an infusion of growth capital, aimed at enhancing the quality and scope of patient care services provided by Ivy's existing facilities while expanding its reach to other cities in Punjab and neighbouring regions.

Commenting on the investment, Shantanu Nalavadi, managing director of IndiaRF, said, “Post Covid, there's significant emphasis on providing localised healthcare in the form of multi-speciality regional hospital networks. Ivy has demonstrated its prowess as a regional healthcare provider catering to all segments by providing quality medical services at affordable prices.”

Echoing the sentiment, Gurtej Singh, chairman and managing director of Ivy Hospitals, stated, “We were the initial movers in this space who believed in the vast untapped potential for quality healthcare in the region, and I am excited to embark on this new journey with IndiaRF, with a common shared vision for the future.”

Financial advisors for this transaction included O3 Capital, representing IndiaRF, and Unaprime Investment Advisors, advising Ivy.

Topics : IndiaRF Investment Piramal Enterprises Bain capital

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

