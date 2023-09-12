Confirmation

Enventure launches centre for advanced digital construction in Shivamogga

The centre plans to hire about 100 engineers from PESITM in the next year and train them for three months to make them industry-ready to handle projects related to Building Information Modelling (BIM)

Enventure

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Enventure, a Bengaluru-based engineering design services company, has launched a centre for advanced digital construction at the PES Institute of Technology and Management (PESITM), Shivamogga, to train and employ students in 3D digital technologies.

This is part of the company's efforts to tap into the talent pool in Tier-II and Tier-III cities and provide job opportunities to graduates and engineers who want to reverse migrate to Shivamogga, a district in Karnataka. The centre plans to hire about 100 engineers from PESITM in the next year and train them for three months to make them industry-ready to handle projects related to Building Information Modelling (BIM) and 3D design.

"We aim to tap talent in Tier-II and Tier-III cities and set up bases there, as it gives us access to a larger talent pool. These cities have gradually climbed the ranks to feature in India's employment mix, largely due to skills available in the deeper corners of the country and consistent investments in infrastructure in these regions. In order to diversify the workforce, there is a movement towards tapping the engineering pool that India's Tier-II and Tier-III cities have to offer," said Anil Sivadas, president of Enventure.

He added that the company is planning to open more such advanced centres in cities like Mysore, Hubli, and Dharwad in the near future, thereby driving innovation, creating jobs and contributing to economic growth and development.

Enventure said the Centre for Advanced Digital Construction will provide an excellent prospect for freshly graduated engineers to receive mentorship from experienced professionals.

"Through the training process, they are exposed to real-life situations that challenge their skills, knowledge, and creativity. The centre will also provide ample training and employment opportunities for employees who migrated to their native places during the pandemic, thus helping maintain a healthy work-life balance by giving them the same skilled opportunities available in other metropolitan cities, in their hometown, Shivamogga," the company said.

Topics : digital Bengaluru information technology 3D

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

