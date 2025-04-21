Monday, April 21, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys stock jumps on Q4 profit uptick, adds ₹12,563 cr in valuation

Infosys stock jumps on Q4 profit uptick, adds ₹12,563 cr in valuation

Shares of Infosys climbed over 2 per cent on Monday after the company's March quarter net profit rose 3.3 per cent sequentially

Infosys

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said the company has guided for a revenue growth of 0-3 per cent in constant currency terms. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Infosys climbed over 2 per cent on Monday after the company's March quarter net profit rose 3.3 per cent sequentially.

The stock bounced back after a muted beginning and rallied 3.61 per cent to Rs 1,471.50 in intra-day trade on the BSE. It finally ended at Rs 1,450.45, up 2.13 per cent.

Shares of the firm climbed 2.07 per cent to Rs 1,449 apiece on the NSE.

The company added Rs 12,563.63 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 6,02,410.10 crore.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 855.30 points or 1.09 per cent to settle above the 79,000 mark at 79,408.50. The NSE Nifty climbed 273.90 points or 1.15 per cent to close at 24,125.55.

 

Also Read

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

IT companies using AI, GenAI to reduce client costs as budgets squeeze

TCS, Wipro, Infosys, IT Companies

TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Should you buy IT stocks post Q4FY25 results?

Infosys

Infosys gains 3% after Q4 results; Check earnings, outlook, analysts' call

market, stock trading, trading

Stocks to Watch, April 21: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Coal India, NHPC

Infosys

More layoffs: Infosys fires 240 trainees, offers free skill training

India's second-largest IT company Infosys on Thursday reported an 11.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of compensation to employees and acquisitions during the reported period.

It had posted a profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 7,969 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said the company has guided for a revenue growth of 0-3 per cent in constant currency terms in the current fiscal year due to uncertainty in the environment.

Its CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said the company is on track to hire 20,000 freshers this fiscal year, as announced earlier.

Revenues for the quarter under review came in at Rs 40,925 crore, 7.9 per cent higher than Rs 37,923 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, the company's profits rose 3.3 per cent, but revenues declined 2 per cent.

For the full FY25, profits saw a marginal increase of 1.8 per cent to Rs 26,713 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Stock markets were closed on Friday for 'Good Friday'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LG Electronics

LG, Samsung file suit against Indian govt over e-waste pricing policy

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank stock hits 52-week high after Q4 net profit rises 7%

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank ends flat after hitting 52-week high on Q4 earnings boost

instagram

Instagram tries using AI to identify teens pretending to be adults

Gensol Engineering

Govt to take necessary action in Gensol case after examining Sebi's order

Topics : Infosys BSE Sensex Good Friday

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon