Monday, April 21, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Govt to take necessary action in Gensol case after examining Sebi's order

Govt to take necessary action in Gensol case after examining Sebi's order

Last week, Sebi barred the company's promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market for various violations

Gensol Engineering

"Necessary action would be taken accordingly," the ministry said. Image: X@GensolGroup

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The corporate affairs ministry on Monday said it will take necessary action in the Gensol Engineering matter after examining market regulator Sebi's order against the company.

Last week, Sebi barred the company's promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market for various violations. 

The order came amid accusations of siphoning off loan funds from their publicly listed company Gensol Engineering for personal use, raising concerns over corporate governance and financial misconduct.

When contacted, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) told PTI that it is examining the Sebi order in light of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

 

"Necessary action would be taken accordingly," the ministry said. 

More From This Section

Toshiba

Toshiba to invest Rs 562 crore to boost manufacturing capacity in Telangana

Airtel

Airtel expands alert coverage to int'l calls, SMS to combat fraud calls

Sharad Mahendra, joint MD and CEO, JSW Energy (left), and Pritesh Vinay, director (finance), JSW Energy

JSW Energy aims for 30Gw generation capacity by 2030, revises target

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola's AI arm Krutrim cuts fundraising target by $200 mn amid low interest

PremiumSashidhar Jagdishan, MD And CEO Of HDFC Bank

CD ratio cut won't be as steep in FY26: HDFC Bank MD & CEO Jagdishan

Topics : SEBI MCA Gensol group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon