TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Should you buy IT stocks post Q4FY25 results?

IT majors - Infosys, TCS and Wipro have announced Q4FY25 earnings recently. Analysts believe that the top-run IT companies have disappointed on the earnings front, while signalling caution over the future growth prospects owing to macro uncertainties amid the global trade war. India's largest IT firm - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 1.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹12,224 crore, while its revenue grew by 5 per cent to ₹65,507 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. Infosys posted a 11.7 per cent YoY dip in Q4FY25 net profit at ₹7,033 crore, while its revenue rose by 7.9 per cent YoY to ₹40,925 crore. Wipro's Q4 profit jumped by 25.9 per cent YoY to ₹3,569.6 crore, and revenue increased by 1.3 per cent to ₹22,504.2 crore. Meanwhile, in intra-day trades thus far on Monday, Infosys stock surged over 2 per cent to ₹1,445 levels, and Wipro gained 1 per cent at ₹239. TCS was up 0.4 per cent at ₹3,313 levels. Given this background, here's a technical outlook on the Nifty IT index and three 3 large-cap IT stocks for the likely trend ahead. ALSO READ: Sensex poised for 3,000-pt rally; Nifty can zoom 2,000 pts; key levels here Nifty IT Index Current Level: 33,990 Upside Potential: 14.2% Support: 33,300; 32,200 Resistance: ₹ 34,360; 35,090; 36,450 The Nifty IT index has rallied over 10 per cent from its recent low of 30,919 hit on April 7. Despite the sharp pullback, the IT index still trades in an oversold zone, hence further up move seems likely. Having said that, the key momentum oscillators both on the daily and weekly chart remain in favour of the bears, hence the up move may be limited. At present, the Nifty IT index is seen attempting to reclaim its 200-Weekly Moving Average (200-WMA) - a key moving average the index has been trading for the last two weeks. The 200-WMA stands at 33,900 levels, and is likely to act as a near-term pivot for the IT index. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Sustained trade above the same can potentially trigger a rally towards the 100-WMA, which stands at 36,450 levels; above which the pullback can extend to 38,830 levels. Interim resistance for the index stands at 34,360 and 35,090 levels. On the other hand, in case of a dip, the IT index is likely to seek support around 33,300 and 32,300 levels. ALSO READ: Key sectors that are showing strength on charts and can rally from here on Infosys Current Price: ₹1,445 Upside Potential: 17.7% Support: ₹1,410; ₹1,395 Resistance: ₹1,507; ₹1,525; ₹1,579; ₹1,615 Key momentum oscillators have turned favourable for Infosys in the near-term, including the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has bounced back from oversold zone. As such, the stock may attempt to recoup some of its losses and bounce back to ₹1,700 levels. Infosys stock thus far shed 34 per cent from its calendar high of ₹1,982 to a low of ₹1,307. Amid the anticipated pullback, Infosys is likely to face resistance around ₹1,507, ₹1,525, ₹1,579 and ₹1,615 levels. On the other hand, in case of a dip, the stock is expected to seek support around ₹1,410 and ₹1,395 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART TCS Current Price: ₹3,313 Upside Potential: 14.7% Support: ₹3,280; ₹3,200 Resistance: ₹3,440; ₹3,490; ₹3,600 TCS is likely to target ₹3,800 levels as the stock attempts a pullback. Near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹3,280 levels, below which key support for the stock exists at ₹3,200 levels. Intermediate resistance on the upside can be anticipated around ₹3,440, ₹3,490 and ₹3,600 levels, shows the chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Wipro Current Price: ₹239 Upside Potential: 15.1% Support: ₹237; ₹232 Resistance: ₹242; ₹248; ₹254; ₹260; ₹268 Wipro is trading in an extremely oversold zone, with mixed indications from key momentum oscillators. Technically, the stock needs to cross and sustain above its 200-Weekly Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹242. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a bounce back towards the 200-DMA at ₹275 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹248, ₹254, ₹260 and ₹268 levels. Support for the stock can be anticipated at ₹237 and ₹232 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART