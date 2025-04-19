Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / More layoffs: Infosys fires 240 trainees, offers free skill training

More layoffs: Infosys fires 240 trainees, offers free skill training

The first round of terminations happened in February when the company let go of 320 trainees on similar grounds

Infosys

The trainees impacted were hired in 2022, and were onboarded in October 2024. Infosys in FY25 hired a total of 15,000 trainees. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s second-largest IT services firm Infosys has let go of 240 trainees, who failed internal assessment, in the second round of the company’s performance-related layoffs in two months, according to emails sent by the company.
 
The first round of terminations happened in February when the company let go of 320 trainees on similar grounds.
 
However, Infosys is offering generic training courses with NIIT and UpGrad, which is being paid by the company. These courses will also be offered to the trainees who were asked to go in round one. Infosys will also give one month of pay, accommodation and travel allowance.
 
 
“Further to assessment of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that, you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training programme’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts,” an email sent by Infosys to the trainees said.
 
“We also wish to offer you another career pathway, by taking an Infosys-sponsored external training to prepare for potential roles in the BPM industry. On successful completion of training, you may also apply to available opportunities in Infosys BPM Limited. However, if you wish to continue honing your IT skills, you also have an option to choose an Infosys sponsored external training programme on Information Technology fundamentals to further support your IT career journey,” it added.

Also Read

Narayan Murthy

Narayana Murthy's 17-mth-old grandson earns ₹3.3 cr from Infosys dividends

Infosys

Infosys lays off 240 trainees who failed to clear training programme

Infosys

Infosys Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 11.7% to ₹7,033 crore

Infosys

IT major Infosys to hire 20,000 fresh engineering graduates in FY26

Infosys

Infosys Q4 net profit drops 12% to ₹7,033 crore; revenue rises 7.9%

 
The trainees impacted were hired in 2022, and were onboarded in October 2024. Infosys in FY25 hired a total of 15,000 trainees. 
 
Meanwhile, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate NITES has submitted second complaint with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship against illegal and unethical layoffs of around 370 trainees by Infosys. 
 
“Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) strongly condemns the unlawful and unethical actions of Infosys Ltd., which has once again proceeded to terminate 370 apprentices enrolled under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) by coercing them into signing “mutual separation” agreements. These actions have been carried out without any legal justification, prior notice, or adherence to due process, and in complete defiance of the authority of the Government of India,” said the statement from NITES.

More From This Section

Tesla car

Tesla owner files class-action suit over warranty-voiding odometers

fund, revenue

Just Dial FY25 net profit up 61% to Rs 584 crore; revenue rises 9.5%

PremiumAnmol Singh Jaggi, Puneet Singh Jaggi, gensol engineering

From 96% holding to a sliver: How Gensol promoters made swift exit

PremiumGensol group, Cab driver, Cab service, BluSmart, BluSmart drivers

BluSmart drivers stare at dead end as payments stall, future unclear

PremiumUber

Sebi investigation into BluSmart likely to slow Uber's EV push in India

Topics : Infosys Infosys layoffs layoff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon