Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires majority stake in AINU, invests 600 cr

Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), an investment and operating platform specialising in healthcare, announced on Wednesday its acquisition of a majority stake in the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU). The investment of Rs 600 crore will be made through a combination of primary and secondary infusion.

This move signifies AHH's entry into the fields of urology and nephrology, marking its expansion into a fourth speciality. Since its launch in 2017, AHH has scaled businesses in oncology through CTSI, in women and children's care through Motherhood Hospitals, and in IVF and fertility through Nova IVF.

Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman of AHH, said, "The acquisition not only introduces a new speciality to the AHH platform but also aligns with our vision to scale the single-speciality healthcare ecosystem in India. We are thrilled to collaborate with AINU to address the demand-supply gap in the urology and nephrology sectors."

Bali added that when AHH acquires companies, it generally takes a substantial majority ownership, thereby playing a pivotal role in shaping their future. Founders usually retain a minority stake. "With this investment, AHH aims to double the number of AINU hospitals in India," he stated.

AINU offers a range of services in urology and nephrology, including diagnostics and treatments for stone disease, urologic cancers, and prostate diseases. It also provides for reconstructive urology surgery, laparoscopic urology, and andrology. On the nephrology front, AINU offers treatments for various stages of renal diseases and operates a dialysis unit.

C Mallikarjun, Chief Consultant Urologist and Managing Director of AINU, echoed Bali's sentiments. "There has been a noticeable increase in the incidence of urological cancer over the past decade. Conditions like prostate and bladder cancer are on the rise. We foresee a growing need for uro-oncology, uro-gynaecology, and paediatric urology services in the coming years. AHH, with its established legacy, is the ideal partner for our next phase of growth," he said.

Founded in 2013, AINU currently operates seven hospitals across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri, and Chennai. The network boasts more than 500 beds and has treated over 400,000 patients, completing more than 50,000 procedures. In the area of nephrology, the enterprise has conducted over 200,000 dialysis procedures and 300 kidney transplants.