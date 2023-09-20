close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Goldman Sachs pays Rs 26.44 lakh to settle FPI violation case with Sebi

In its order, the regulator observed that certain discrepancies in the monthly ODI reporting for the month of March 2022 were identified by the applicant

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte has settled with capital markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to certain discrepancies in the monthly ODI (offshore derivative instruments) reporting after paying Rs 26.44 lakh towards the settlement amount.
The order came after Goldman Sachs, a registered Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) which deals in off-shore derivative instruments, proposed to settle the alleged violations by "neither admitting nor denying" under the settlement rules.
"It is hereby ordered that any proceedings that may be initiated for the violations... are settled in respect of the applicant (Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte)," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a settlement order passed on Monday.
In its order, the regulator observed that certain discrepancies in the monthly ODI reporting for the month of March 2022 were identified by the applicant.
These were related to a mismatch of investment managers for multi-managed clients with respect to four ODI subscribers and updated details of investment managers or beneficial owners information of three ODI subscribers were not provided in the monthly ODI reporting.
Through this, Goldman Sachs allegedly violated rules concerning operational guidelines for FPIs.

Also Read

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Goldman starts cutting number of MDs across the globe amid deals slump

Goldman Sachs' biggest office beyond New York attests to India's rise

Goldman Sachs CEO projects high growth trajectory for India: Report

GRSE signs pacts with global firms for hydrogen fuel cell ferry, engines

Asia Healthcare Holdings acquires majority stake in AINU, invests 600 cr

Akasa Air moves court for action against pilots not serving notice period

ABSL MF's conviction play scripts performance turnaround in Q1 FY23

Infosys, NVIDIA to collaborate for generative AI applications, solutions

Goldman Sachs submitted the correct and updated data to Sebi in its monthly reports for the period March 2022 to January 2023. Thereafter, it filed the present application for the purpose of settling the enforcement proceedings that may be initiated against it for non-compliance with operational guidelines for FPIs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FPI SEBI Goldman Sachs

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon