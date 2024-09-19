Infosys to help Posti spruce up customer experience, efficiency with AI

Indian IT services company Infosys on Thursday announced it is extending strategic collaboration with Posti to enable the delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden and the Baltics to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. Infosys will adopt an AI-driven approach powered by Topaz, its AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, to empower Posti with operational efficiencies and service quality. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Infosys Cobalt will leverage its Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP), a cloud-enabled platform, to provide NextGen Application Management Services for enterprises to drive their cloud journey, and enhance business productivity.

"Infosys today announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with Posti, the leading delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden and the Baltics," the release said.

Over the last five years through the collaboration, Infosys has helped Posti improve the resilience of IT systems, reduce outages and disruptions, and improve the ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats.

"Infosys has helped Posti modernise the front-end consumer-facing applications and replace legacy systems and processes," it said.