Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Infosys to integrate, standardise LKQ Europe's business processes

LKQ Europe is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian technology company Infosys on Thursday announced it has entered a five-year contract with LKQ Europe to integrate and standardise the latter's business processes and systems.

LKQ Europe is a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. It is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe. It employs around 26,000 people.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a regulatory filing,  Infosys said LKQ Europe will leverage its "industry expertise in automotive and distribution solutions and implement systems with robust capabilities to drive sustainable productivity and to support their long-term business objectives."

"Infosys was chosen as the strategic partner for LKQ Europe's IT-related business transformation due to its credentials in ERP deployment and a commitment to long-term collaboration."

"This project is an extension of our original programme and focused on building a more streamlined and impactful organisation," said Varun Laroyia, chief executive officer of LKQ Europe.

Following multiple strategic acquisitions, LKQ has envisioned a corporate programme that entails harmonising business processes, improving product availability, and enabling faster delivery to end customers.

"With Infosys as our strategic partner, we are aiming to reduce complexities, increase efficiency and leverage our strengths," said Laroyia.

Jasmeet Singh, executive vice president and global head of manufacturing at Infosys, said that the company was "thrilled" to collaborate with LKQ Europe.

"We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that will streamline LKQ Europe’s operations, support their growth, and ensure LKQ Europe's continued success in the automotive aftermarket industry," Singh said.

On Thursday, the shares of Infosys closed flat at Rs 1,536.25 apiece on BSE.
 

Also Read

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Infosys Science Foundation names winners of Infosys Prize 2023: All details

Tata Curvv to Harrier EV: Here are cars Tata Motors will launch in 2024

Warehouse robotics firm GreyOrange closes $135 mn Series D funding

Sony, Zee have one-month grace period to complete $10 billion merger

Adani family plans $1 bn investment in conglomerate's green energy unit

As RBI tightens rules, Piramal to set aside funds for AIF exposure

Topics : Infosys Auto part makers BS Web Reports Indian IT services firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon