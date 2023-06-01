close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Institutions lap up Coal India shares with bids worth Rs 6,500 crore

Institutional investors lapped up Coal India shares in this fiscal's maiden government stake-sale, with Rs 6,500 crore bids pouring in on the first day of the offer-for-sale

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coal India

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Institutional investors lapped up Coal India shares in this fiscal's maiden government stake-sale, with Rs 6,500 crore bids pouring in on the first day of the offer-for-sale.

The government had offered over 8.31 crore shares to institutional investors on Thursday under the offer-for-sale (OFS), but received bids for 28.76 crore shares or 3.46 times.

At the indicative price of Rs 226.12 a share, the bids of institutional buyers are worth Rs 6,500 crore.

"Offer for Sale in CIL received enthusiastic response from non-retail investors today. The issue was subscribed 3.46 times of the base size. The government has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get to bid tomorrow," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The government currently holds 66.13 per cent in CIL.

The stake sale in Coal India will help the government inch towards the Rs 51,000-crore disinvestment target set for the current fiscal.

Also Read

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Govt to exercise green shoe option for HAL OFS, likely to raise Rs 2,800 cr

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

MotoGP ticket prices in India revealed, ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 1.5 lakh

How milk war between Karnataka and Tamil put Amul on the boiling point

Google leads $36 million funding round for Indian space startup Pixxel

Ohmium partners with NTPC to manufacture PEM to produce green hydrogen

WeWork leases 0.22 mn sq ft office space in Bengaluru to open 3 centres

In the two-day OFS, the government is selling over 18.48 crore shares or 3 per cent in the PSU coal producer at a floor price of Rs 225 a share. The sale includes a green-shoe option of 1.5 per cent in case of over subscription.

Shares of Coal India settled for the day at Rs 230.55 apiece on the BSE, down 4.42 per cent from its previous closing price.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal India Limited share market

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MotoGP ticket prices in India revealed, ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 1.5 lakh

reservations, quota
2 min read

How milk war between Karnataka and Tamil put Amul on the boiling point

Amul
6 min read

Google leads $36 million funding round for Indian space startup Pixxel

Google
3 min read

Ohmium partners with NTPC to manufacture PEM to produce green hydrogen

Hydrogen auto fuel
1 min read

WeWork leases 0.22 mn sq ft office space in Bengaluru to open 3 centres

WeWork helping global mid-sized firms set up shop in India
2 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Patanjali promoters to dilute 6% share to meet minimum shareholding norms

Coronil launch
3 min read

Centre proposes to sell 3% stake in Coal India via OFS, eyes Rs 4,162 cr

Coal India
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon