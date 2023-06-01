Ohmium partners with NTPC to manufacture PEM to produce green hydrogen

Ohmium International (Ohmium) and NTPC have partnered to manufacture proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers to produce green hydrogen in India.

Ohmium is a leading green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures and deploys advanced PEM electrolysers.

In a statement, Ohmium said, "Its India-based subsidiary has been selected as the PEM electrolyser partner of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (REL), the renewable energy subsidiary of NTPC".

The agreement is valid for two years till May 2025, the company added.

Ohmium's advanced green hydrogen technology will be used by India's largest power company to decarbonise energy, transport and ammonia projects.

"This green hydrogen opportunity is the largest-ever PEM electrolyser deal in India and one of the largest globally," Ohmium said.

Ohmium's technology is expected to help NTPC deploy 5 GW of renewable energy for green hydrogen and ammonia production (forming part of NTPC's ambitious goal to deliver 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032).

Ohmium CEO Arne Ballantine said, "NTPC has always been the first amongst its peers to adopt innovative clean technologies and the company's forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in enabling India to deliver on its potential of becoming a green hydrogen powerhouse".