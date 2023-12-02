Sensex (0.74%)
Investment firm BlackRock stake in Suzlon Energy surpasses 5% level

The filing showed that BlackRock has acquired 24,73,442 shares (0.02 per cent of total share capital) in Suzlon Energy, in addition to 68,02,13,598 shares

Blackrock

BlackRock holds 68,26,87,040 shares (5.01 per cent of the total shareholding) in the Suzlon Energy.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
Investment firm BlackRock Inc's equity holding has surpassed the five per cent level in renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Energy with the acquisition of about 24.73 lakh shares.
"The aggregate holdings of BlackRock, Inc. (on behalf of discretionary management clients) in Suzlon Energy Limited has moved above 5 per cent," a regulatory filing has said.
The filing showed that BlackRock has acquired 24,73,442 shares (0.02 per cent of total share capital) in Suzlon Energy, in addition to 68,02,13,598 shares (4.99 per cent of the total share capital) already held in the company.
After the acquisition of 24,73,442 shares on November 30, 2023, BlackRock's aggregate holding has increased to 5.01 per cent in Suzlon Energy.
Now, BlackRock holds 68,26,87,040 shares (5.01 per cent of the total shareholding) in the Suzlon Energy.

