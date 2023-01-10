JUST IN
Insured losses hit $120 billion as extreme weather upends industry norms
Oil prices fall as concerns over higher interest rates crimp demand
Gold hits eight-month peak as dollar slips on US Fed slowdown bets
Oil prices surge over 3% on demand optimism as China's borders reopen
European stock indexes rise on 'soft landing' hopes, China reopening
Year of Bond starts with a $150 bin sales spree; may spill over this week
World stocks soar, investors pare rate bets after US jobs data
Prefer cheaper European stocks to US equities: Citigroup strategists
Dollar dips after US jobs report, wage growth below expectations
Global stocks turn higher, treasury yields fall after mixed US jobs report
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
Sri Lanka to implement cost-reflective tariff formula for electricity
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cyient DLM files preliminary papers worth Rs 740 cr with Sebi through IPO

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) firm Cyient DLM Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 740 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Topics
Cyient Limited | IPO | Economic Systems

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cyient DLM Ltd on sebi. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Cyient DLM Ltd on sebi. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) firm Cyient DLM Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 740 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale is purely a fresh issue of equity share with no Offer-For-Sale (OFS) component, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The company may consider issuance of securities aggregating up to Rs 148 crore in a pre-IPO placement round.

Funds raised through the IPO would be utilised for funding incremental capital requirements, capital expenditure, debt payment, achieving inorganic growth through acquisitions as well as for general corporate purposes.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is the leading integrated EMS and solutions provider with a focus on the entire life cycle of a product, including design, build and maintenance. It has three state manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mysore.

The India EMS is a sizable industry, contributing to 2.2 per cent (USD 20 billion) of the global EMS market in 2022. India's EMS industry is the fastest growing among all countries at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 32.3 per cent and is expected to contribute 7 per cent (USD 80 billion) of the global EMS market in 2026, as per the draft papers.

The expansion of India's EMS industry is being fuelled by a variety of factors. Significant reasons driving the growth are raising labour costs in other parts of the world and a trend among large OEMs to outsource manufacturing rather than invest in their own infrastructure, it added.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue and the equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cyient Limited

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 16:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.