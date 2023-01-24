JUST IN
SC sets aside Allahabad HC order refusing to entertain YES Bank's plea
Nomura hires ICICI Securities' Natarajan to head India ECM business: Report
Tata Trusts appoints Siddharth Sharma as CEO, Aparna Uppaluri as COO
EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in real-time marketplace cheQin for Rs 3 cr
TeamLease Edtech, PeopleCert tie up to up-skill corporate execs, graduates
3M plans to cut 2,500 jobs globally as outlook signals more turbulence
PepsiCo Foundation, CARE bring global women farmer programme to Bengal
Indian SaaS firms to have 8% of world market, get $35 bn in revenue: Study
Vistara cash flow sufficient, won't need fund infusion for 6 months: CEO
IndianOil to pump in Rs 2,200-cr investment for projects in Tamil Nadu
You are here: Home » Companies » News
PNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 43% at Rs 269 crore
icon-arrow-left
SC sets aside Allahabad HC order refusing to entertain YES Bank's plea
Business Standard

Nomura hires ICICI Securities' Natarajan to head India ECM business: Report

Natarajan is due to join the Japanese firm's Indian unit in the coming months, the sources said, declining to be named as the hiring decision is not public

Topics
Nomura | Equity capital market ECM

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

File photo of the logo of Nomura Securities is seen at the company's Head Office in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Reuters)
File photo of the logo of Nomura Securities is seen at the company's Head Office in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Reuters)

By Sriram Mani

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings has tapped Mahesh Natarajan to head its equity capital markets business in India, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday, a top-level investment banking hire that comes when dealmaking is going through a turbulent phase.

Natarajan is due to join the Japanese firm's Indian unit in the coming months, the sources said, declining to be named as the hiring decision is not public.

Natarajan currently heads the equity capital markets - including initial public offerings and block deals - for Nomura's domestic rival ICICI Securities and has spent nearly 17 years with the firm, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked with Morgan Stanley earlier.

He replaces Mangesh Ghogre, who headed Nomura's equity capital market business in India until last month.

Both Nomura and Natarajan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for ICICI declined to comment.

Data from Refinitiv showed Indian companies raised $19.4 billion from equity capital markets in 2022, down 45% from the previous year, amid a rising interest rate environment and growing concerns over valuations.

Nomura was part of equity deals worth nearly $830 million in India and was ranked 10th in 2022, Refinitiv data showed, 42% higher than the previous year.

Natarajan has been part of more than 100 deals over the years, including initial public offerings of Adani Wilmar, KKR-backed lender Five Star Business Finance and, state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India, which was India's biggest ever last year.

 

(Reporting by M. Sriram; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nomura

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 20:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.