close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IRB Infrastructure bags 158 km-project in Hyderabad for Rs 7,380 cr

The Hyderabad outer ring road (ORR) is a 158 kilometers, 8 lanes ring road expressway, encircling Hyderabad, Telangana

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Highway

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said it has bagged 158 kilometre-long Hyderabad outer ring road project under the toll-operate-transfer model for Rs 7,380 crore.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had invited global competitive bids for the project, in which IRB had participated and emerged as the selected bidder.

"After signing the concession agreement, the project SPV will be making the payment of Rs 7,380 crore within a span of 120 days," IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd said in a statement.

IRB Infrastructure Developers chairman and managing director Virendra D Mhaiskar said this project will take the company's asset base to over Rs 70,000 crore and share in toll-operate-transfer (TOT) space to 37 per cent, the largest by any private player in India.

The Hyderabad outer ring road (ORR) is a 158 kilometers, 8 lanes ring road expressway, encircling Hyderabad, Telangana.

Opened up in December 2012, the large part of around 124 km of ORR covers urban nodes like Hi-Tech City, Nanakramguda Financial District, International Airport, IKP Knowledge Park, Hardware Park, Telangana State Police Academy, Singapore Financial District and Game Village.

Also Read

IRB Infra becomes the first company to list privately-placed InvIT

IRB Infrastructure bags Rs 7,400-crore Hyderabad Outer Ring Road project

IRB Infra March toll collection revenue grows by 20% to Rs 370 cr

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: Shares to be allotted today; learn how to check

PNC Infra rallies 8% on bagging Rs 819 crore highway project

Q4 results: India's IT services biggies fail to meet expectations

IRB Infrastructure bags Rs 7,400-crore Hyderabad Outer Ring Road project

Easing bilateral rights will help Indian carriers: Lufthansa executive

Race for scale: HBO finds a home in India after deal with JioCinema

Tata Group-backed Trent's Q4 revenue jumps as fashion demand rises

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IRB Infrastructure Developers Hyderabad Highways

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IRB Infrastructure bags 158 km-project in Hyderabad for Rs 7,380 cr

Highway
1 min read
Premium

Q4 results: India's IT services biggies fail to meet expectations

it services
4 min read
Premium

Regulatory environment getting a lot stringent: Deloitte's Shefali Goradia

Shefali Goradia, Chairperson, Deloitte South Asia.
4 min read

IRB Infrastructure bags Rs 7,400-crore Hyderabad Outer Ring Road project

IRB Infrastructure Developers
2 min read

Easing bilateral rights will help Indian carriers: Lufthansa executive

Lufthansa Group
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

Mukesh Ambani
2 min read

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon