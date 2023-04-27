close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IRB Infrastructure bags Rs 7,400-crore Hyderabad Outer Ring Road project

It is India's second largest road monetisation asset

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Developers

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra) on Thursday was awarded the country's second largest road monetisation asset – the 158-kilometer Hyderabad Outer Ring Road in Telangana, the highway infra giant said in a filing. The project is under the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model for a revenue-linked concession period of 30 years, and IRB will pay an upfront fee of Rs 7,380 crore.
  The project for the toll collection rights was bid out by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) through global bidding, in which the company had participated and emerged as the selected bidder.
   According to previous reports, 12 firms, including several foreign investors and pension funds active in India's road infra space and strategic operators like Adani Road Transport, had initially shown interest in the multi-billion project.

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

IRB Infra becomes the first company to list privately-placed InvIT

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: Shares to be allotted today; learn how to check

IRB Infra gains 3% as board plans to mull stock split proposal on January 4

IRB Infra dips 4% on profit-booking; board approves 1:10 stock split

Easing bilateral rights will help Indian carriers: Lufthansa executive

Race for scale: HBO finds a home in India after deal with JioCinema

Tata Group-backed Trent's Q4 revenue jumps as fashion demand rises

FMCG brand Dabur to make additional investment of Rs 9.68 bn in Nepal

State-owned NTPC arm gets 500 MW renewable energy project from REMCL

   However, only four firms — Eagle Infra India, IRB Infra, Dinesh Chandra R Agarwal (DRA) Infracon and Gawar Construction — later made bids for the Outer Ring Road.
   With this acquisition, the company has made its entry into Telangana. IRB currently holds road and highway assets in 11 states and union territories.
   After successfully completing 13 concessions, and handing them over to the nodal agencies, IRB Group’s project portfolio (including private and public InvIT) includes 24 road projects, that include 18 build-operate-transfer assets, two TOTs, and four hybrid annuity model projects, the firm said.
   “Proud to add this project to our portfolio, taking our asset base to over Rs 70,000 crore and share in TOT space to 37 per cent, the largest by any private player in India. We express our sincere gratitude towards all authorities and stakeholders. We endeavor to execute this project through our private InvIT platform," said Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director, IRB Infra.
   The company further said that it will make the upfront payment within 120 days of signing of the concession agreement through its project special purpose vehicle (SPV).

IRB Infra.Devl.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : IRB Infrastructure Developers IRB Infra

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Race for scale: HBO finds a home in India after deal with JioCinema

Uday Shankar
4 min read

Axis Bank reports Rs 5,728-crore loss in Q4 on Citi biz acquisition

Axis Bank
4 min read

Tata Group-backed Trent's Q4 revenue jumps as fashion demand rises

Sales recovery, margin gains help Trent outperform peers in Sept quarter
2 min read

FMCG brand Dabur to make additional investment of Rs 9.68 bn in Nepal

Dabur
2 min read

State-owned NTPC arm gets 500 MW renewable energy project from REMCL

NTPC
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

Mukesh Ambani
2 min read

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon