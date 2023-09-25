close
Sensex (0.28%)
66193.40 + 184.25
Nifty (0.16%)
19706.15 + 31.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.62%)
5769.65 + 35.45
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40252.90 + 113.75
Nifty Bank (0.56%)
44861.80 + 249.75
Heatmap

IRCTC to waive off convenience fee on air tickets booked between Sept 25-27

Customers can also avail of discounts up to Rs 2,000 on card transactions of different banks on the IRCTC website

travel, paytm travel, ticket booking, flight ticket

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), under the Ministry of Railways, is offering air ticket bookings for zero convenience fee from September 25 to 27 through its official ticketing portal. The offer will be valid on bookings for both domestic and international flights.

Customers can book tickets through the dedicated air travel portal of IRCTC, which can be accessed from its official website. IRCTC normally charges around Rs 50 as a convenience fee, which they claim is the lowest fee charged by any online ticket booking website for air travel.

Also Read: 9 new Vande Bharat trains launched by PM Modi: Details of routes, timings

The firm is also offering discounts up to Rs 2,000 on air tickets for card transactions, with the discounts depending on the bank.

This special offer is in line with the company's celebration of its 24th Founders Day on September 27, which also coincides with World Tourism Day.

Besides the limited-period offers, IRCTC Air also offers defence fares and leave travel concession (LTC) tickets for government officials. Moreover, customers are provided with a travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh for every air ticket booked through the IRCTC portal.

The company also boasts of having a "hassle-free booking experience" with user-friendly features such as guiding customers to easily search for flights, compare prices, and book their round and multi-city tickets.

Also Read

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

ODI World Cup tickets on sale from August 25 in phased manner, confirms ICC

World Cup: BCCI to release 400,000 tickets, next phase sale on September 8

World Cup: BCCI confirms BookMyShow as official ticketing platform

Aditya Birla Finance to raise up to Rs 2K cr through maiden issue of NCDs

IL&FS, Spanish subsidiary booked for funds fraud in Ethiopian road contract

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Burman family makes open offer to acquire 26% stake in Religare Enterprises


IRCTC facilitates travel booking for all forms of transport and is expected to add Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses to its website soon.

Topics : IRCTC air ticket booking air ticket air travel BS Web Reports Companies

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAsian Games 2023 India's full scheduleStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock To Watch TodayAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon